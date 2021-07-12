ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Town of Chunky

P.O. Box 86, 24 N Commerce St,

Chunky, MS 39323

Separate Sealed Bids for the Construction of (detailed description) Part 1: 200 GPM Deep Well #3 AND/OR Part 2: Water Distribution Improvement AND Repainting 100,000 Gallon Stand Pipe will be received by Mayor and Board of Aldermen herein called the “owner” at the office of Town Hall, 24 North Commerce Street, Chunky, MS 39323 until 10:00 a.m. local time Tuesday, January 4, 2021 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

1. Town of Chunky, 24 North Commerce Street, Chunky, MS 39323

2. MSDH/DWSRF 570 E Woodrow Wilson Jackson MS (Call – Colleen Cook) 601-576-7518

3. Calvert-Spradling Engineers, Inc., 7085 Hwy 45 Alternate North, West Point, MS 39773

The BID SCHEDULE may be examined at the following locations:

A. Mississippi Procurement Technical Assistance Program (MPTAP)

Mississippi Development Authority, Minority & Small Business Development

Woolfolk Building

501 North West Street, Suite B 01

Jackson, MS 39201

Contact: Carlyn McGee, 601-359-3448

B. Northeast MS Contract Procurement Center, 318 7th St. N, Columbus, MS 39703; Joy Lathan-662-329-1077

Minority and women’s business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities and equipment, material and/or supply needs.

This contract is funded in whole or in part by funds as is established in the Safe Drinking Water Act’s State Revolving Loan Funds (42 U.S.C. 300j-12); therefore, this project must comply with the American Iron and Steel requirements of the Act.

Any contract or contracts awarded under this invitation for bids are expected to be funded in whole or in part by anticipated funds from the Drinking Water Systems Improvements Revolving Loan Fund (DWSIRLF) Loan Program from the State of Mississippi. Neither the State of Mississippi, the Local Governments and Rural Water Systems Improvements Board, nor any of their employees is or will be a party to this invitation for bids or any resulting or related contracts. This procurement will be subject to all applicable sections of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annoted, as they apply to local governments, in accordance with Appendix D of the DWSIRLF Program Regulations.

*A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on December 14, 2021 at the well site. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory. Representatives of Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the Project. Bidders are encouraged to attend and participate in the conference. Engineer will transmit to all prospective Bidders of record such Addenda as Engineer considers necessary in response to questions arising at the conference. Oral statements may not be relied upon and will not be binding or legally effective.

Publish Dates: November 24

and December 1, 2021