ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Newton County School District that sealed bids will be received by said Board until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 in the Office of the Superintendent of Education at 15305 Highway 15, Decatur, MS, Newton County, for the agricultural lease on the following Public School Trust Lands situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Section Township Range Acres

16 7N 12E 40 more or less

16 8N 12E 32 more or less

For further information you may call the Superintendent’s office at 601-635-2317, during business hours. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes, addressed to the Board of Education of Newton County School District and plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “BID FOR AGRICULTURAL LEASE with acreage of parcel in Section _16_, Township __, Range ”. The minimum bid for agriculture land is $20.00 per acre.

On December 10, 2021 at 11:00 O’clock A.M. at the monthly board meeting of the Newton County School Board, all sealed bids received pursuant to this public notice will then and there be opened and read aloud. The Board of Education of Newton County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.

NEWTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Decatur, Mississippi

J.O. Amis, Superintendent

Publish Dates: November 24 & December 1