NOTICE TO CREDITORS
INEZ H. MUNN, deceased, at the time of her death on February 7, 2026, maintained a fixed place of residence in Newton County, Mississippi. Notice is hereby given under §91-8-504 of the Mississippi Code to all persons having claims against said decedent to present same to the Trustee of THE INEZ H. MUNN REVOCABLE TRUST, dated 12/17/24, through the attorney whose name and address are shown below within 90 days from the first publication of this notice, or said claims will be forever barred. DATED this the 24TH day of February, 2026.
/S/ ELIZABETH L. WYNN
MSB #104095
Attorney for
CHERYL RENEE LAIRD,
BILLY RANDOLPH MUNN, TIJUANA M. LITTLE, and ROBIN M. MARTIN, Successor Trustees of THE INEZ H. MUNN REVOCABLE TRUST
Dated: 12/17/24
Kyle Wynn & Associates, PLLC
PO Box 1578
Madison, MS 39130
(601) 978-1700
Publication Dates: March 4,
March 11 & March 18, 2026