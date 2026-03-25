IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
CAUSE NO. 26-CV-50
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF MARY PATRICIA
MCGEHEE, DECEASED
BETTY GAIL SKINNER, PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, on the Estate of Mary Patricia McGehee, Deceased, on the 18th day of March, 2026, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Mary Patricia McGehee, Deceased, to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this Notice, and that a failure to probate and register within ninety (90) days will bar the claim. WITNESS THE SIGNATURE OF THE UNDERSIGNED, this the 24th day of March 2026.
/s/ Betty Gail Skinner
BETTY GAIL SKINNER
OF COUNSEL: BLAIR H. JUSSELY (MS Bar No. 104808)
HAYDEN W. PARK
(MS Bar No. 106846)
Butler Snow LLP
Post Office Box 6010
Ridgeland, MS 39158-6010
Telephone: (601) 948 5711
99919028.v1
Publication Dates: April 1,
April 8 & April 15, 2026