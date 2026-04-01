NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE OF EXECUTOR TO

CREDITORS OF RICHARD RAY

WILSON, DECEASED

The undersigned having been appointed the Executor of the Estate of Richard Ray Wilson, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi in Cause No. 26-CV-8, upon the docket of said Court, on the 20th day of January, 2026, and Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on February 3, 2026, hereby give notice to all persons having any claims against the said estate to have the same probated and registered according to law by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or the same shall be forever barred.

This the 1st day of April, 2026.

/s/Mark A. Wilson

MARK A. WILSON

MAYO LAW FIRM, PLLC

BRIAN D. MAYO

P. O. BOX 218

NEWTON, MS 39345

601-683-7888

Publication Dates: April 8,

April 15 & April 22, 2026