Graveside services for Mrs. Willie Joyce Rowell were held Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. in Union City Cemetery. The Rev. Melissa Crawford officiated.

Mrs. Rowell, 98, of Union (formerly of Meridian), passed away Friday, Nov. 5, at Hilltop Manor in Union.

The family remembers that she loved to cook and you never left her home without taking something with you to eat. She was a devout Christian who loved to read her Bible and was very active at Oakland Heights UMC in Meridian. If there were some event at the church, she was there to help. Later, when she moved to Union, she became a member of Union UMC. It was and interesting fact that her father helped build the Methodist church in Union.

Mrs. Rowell is survived by her children Linda Hamm (Jerry), Kathy Spire (Bob), Chuck Rowell (Sonja); grandchildren Lisa Kramer (Nick), Amy Dew (Troy), Jeremy Hamm (Morgan), Stephen Spire (Chantel), Melanie Smith (Michael), Tristan Rowell (Auburn), Kylie Joiner (Ryan); ten great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents Irvin and Roxie Hollingsworth; husband Wilson Monroe Rowell; sisters Sadie Brown, Marie Schultz, Agnes Hurdle, Helen Taylor, Roxie Jenkins, Mary Vance and her brother Ozro Hollingsworth.

Pallbearers were her grandsons and grandsons in law.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.

Paid obituary