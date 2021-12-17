Memorial services for Mr. Cecil Wayne McGee will be held 11 am, Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Clarke-Venable Baptist church. Rev. Mark Vincent will officiate.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, 10- 11 am service time at the church.

Mr. McGee, 83, of Union died Monday, December 13, 2021 at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center.

He was a 1956 graduate of Hickory High School and attended East Central Junior College.

Mr. McGee retired from McGinnis Lumber Company after a long time sales career.

He was also a member of Clarke- Venable Baptist Church and a former member and deacon of 15th Avenue Baptist Church.

He is survived by children: Beth Ezelle and husband Jeff of Decatur and Ken McGee and wife Angie of Decatur; a granddaughter, Katy Marie Ezelle of Brandon; and a sister, Mary Jane Hurst and husband Charles of Chunky.

Mr. McGee was preceded in death by his wife, Diane McGee, and one brother, Max “Buddy” McGee.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

