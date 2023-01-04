Services for Dr. Kevin Meador were held 11 am, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Pinckney Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Jon Martin, Bro. Rusty Walton and Bro. Steve Mayes officiated.

Dr. Meador, 55, of Union died Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Dr. Meador's focus on life was preaching the Word of God and his heart was dedicated to memorizing parts of the Bible. He had a deep dedication to his prayer ministry. He was not afraid of any topic and always had a Biblical response. Mentoring many towards ministry and their daily walk with God was a passion from his heart.

He was very selfless when it came to others. He loved his family to the fullest. He had a very special bond with his nephew, Justin. They had their own way of communicating to each other. In his eyes, Justin was the "Man".

Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Meador of Union; one brother, Darryl Meador and wife Yong of Overland Park, Kansas and one nephew, Justin Meador. He was also survived by numerous aunts and uncles.

Dr. Meador was preceded in death by his father, Larry "Scotty" Meador.

Pallbearers were Ricky Boler, Rex Germany, Mike Price, Alan Dear, Clay Thrash, Mike Powell, Mark Milling, Michael Moulds, Brad Taylor, Steve Mayes and Timothy Huddleston

Honorary Pallbearers were Ministers in attendance.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

