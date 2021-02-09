G.W. Chapman Sr., 97, of Newton, Miss. passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

The viewing will be at Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Berry and Gardener Funeral Home, 1300 George Sims Ave. (34th Ave), Meridian, MS.

A Celebration of Mr. Chapman's life will be held at noon, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church (graveside service) in Newton, MS.

Mr. Chapman was born on May 18, 1923 in Newton, Miss. He served in the United States Marines from 1943-1945 during World War II in Honolulu, Hawaii. Mr. Chapman resided in Denver, Colorado from 1956-1987. He worked at the United States Postal Service from 1960-1987. Upon his retirement, he returned to Newton. Mr. Chapman was an avid gardener, farmer (he loved his cows), sports fan, family historian, loving father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elnora Chapman and parents, Gallaspy and Beulah Chapman.

Those left to cherish Mr. Chapman's memory include his three daughters, Kersena London (Irvine, Calif.), Yvette Dyson (Denver, Colo.) and Carol Phillips (Brandon, MS); his son, GW Chapman Jr. (Huntington Beach, Calif.).

