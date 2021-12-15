Funeral services for Lee Duett were held Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with the Rev. Bill Boykin officiating. Burial followed in Pine Grove Cemetery in the House Community of Neshoba County. Visitation was held Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at McClain-Hays Funeral Home.

Mr. Duett, 30, of Union died Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Lee was a native and longtime resident of Neshoba County and attended Newton County Schools. He formerly worked in construction and at Wal-Mart in Philadelphia. Mr. Duett was Baptist by faith and formerly attended North Crest Baptist Church in Meridian.

Survivors include daughter, Madysn Duett and her mother Brianna Pierce; parents, Diane and Chet Duett; sister, Macie (Tyler) Monk; brother, Gillis Duett; niece, Karter Monk; grandparents, Tommie Cleveland, Chester (Gayle) Duett, Jr.; great-grandmother, Carleen Graham; two special aunts, Donna Killen (Ron) and Mignon (Brian) Hatch.

Also joining Lee in eternity is his special friend, Juan "John Boy" Perez.

Mr. Duett was preceded in death by grandfather, Jerry Killen; step- grandfather, Harvey Cleveland; great-grandparents, Alvis “Monkey” Graham, Claudine and James Gilmer, Etta and Ray Killen, Macie and Chester Duett, Sr.

Pallbearers, Tyler Monk, Elijah Riley, Gillis Duett, Russell Sullivan, Dave Thompson, Blake Page and TJ Killen.

