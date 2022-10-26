Barbara Jo Walker Holmes, 74 of Newton, MS passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson, MS. She was born Monday, October 11, 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Visitation was held on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Newton County Funeral Home-North (9998 Hwy 15 N Newton, MS). Graveside services followed at 12:30 PM at Newton County Memorial Gardens in Newton, MS. Newton County Funeral Home - North was in charge of arrangements 601- 635-3200.

Mrs. Barbara graduated from Newton High School and gained her associate's degree from East Central Community College. After graduating from college Bar- bara moved to Memphis, TN where she was a book- keeper for 30 years. After retirement she moved back home to Newton and volunteered at Anderson's Hospital for eight years until her declining health prevented it. She loved traveling, reading, and spending time with her beloved granddaughter Elizabeth and her pet Jewels.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Lackey Memorial Hospital and Lackey Convalescent Home for the care given and making her "Lackey's Mimi".

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Maxine Walker.

Survivors include her daughter, Angela Holmes; granddaughter, Elizabeth Holmes; and brother, Marvin Walker, III (Marisela).

