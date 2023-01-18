Services for Mrs. Stella Stamper Dickerson were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Decatur Church of God with burial in the Church Cemetery. The Revs. DeWayne Dickerson, Chuck Duncan, Durwood Perkins, and H.L. Rhodes officiated.

Visitation was held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday at Decatur Church of God.

Mrs. Dickerson, 71, of Union passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Rev. Ed Dickerson of Union; children, Angela Jordan of Conehatta, Jonathan Dickerson (Michelle) of Meridian, Margie King (Nathan) of Starkville and Josh Dickerson (Kayla) of Union; Grandchildren, Austin Jordan, Lincoln Jordan, Hayden Dickerson, Guy Henry Dickerson, William Dickerson, Natalie King, Emily King, Baylee Dickerson and soon to welcome Baby Boy Dickerson; Siblings, Irma Dark (Lanny), Peggy Lee, Ronnie Stamper (Melissa) and Rhonda Hanson (Val); brother-in-laws, Red Scott and Junior Randall; Father-in-law, Doris Dickerson; In-laws, Sue Collier )Bo), Glen Dickerson (Cheryl), Dewayne Dickerson (Sharon), Randy Dickerson and Dennis Dickerson (Aubrey).

She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Dickerson was preceded in death by her parents, Elbridge and Edna Stamper of Kelly, LA; siblings, Virgil Stamper, Melba Randall, Vi Scott, and Tuck Stamper; son-in-law, Frankie Jordan; mother-in-law, Louise Dickerson and brother-in-law, Jerry Lee.

Pallbearers were Jason Smith, Brent Smith, Mike Smith, Todd Pilgrim, Billy Coward, Lonnie Gibson, Ethan Smith, Mason Pilgrim, and Jared McElhenney.

