Mr. Robert E. “Johnny” Brand, age 94, of Hickory passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Services for Mr. Robert E. “Johnny” Brand were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Hickory Baptist Church. Burial was held in Hickory City Cemetery. Bro. Rodney Anderson and Bro. Randy Rich officiated.

Visitation was held 10:30-11:00 prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Mr. “Johnny” is preceded in death by his parents, W.H. &Della Brand; brothers, W.T. Brand Sr. & James Brand; sisters, Jewell Brand Harrison, Mabel Brand Guyse, Maurene Brand Harris, Nila Brand, Dell Brand Carr and Libby Brand Freeman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jewel Brand of Hickory; one son, John M. Brand (Gina) of Hickory; two grandchildren, Rachel and Anna Brand of Hickory.

Pallbearers were Sid Etie, Jimmy Smith, Gerald Gooden, Lowry McGee, Bill Brand, Ken Morgan and Tre` Morgan

Honorary Pallbearers were Skipper Harrison, W.L. “Bill” Freeman, Clyde Guyse, Jr., Charles “Buddy” Guyse, Roger Carr, Jr., W. Troy Brand Jr., James Bubba Brand and workers at Hickory Food Pantry.

Paid Obituary