Angela NettlesBy FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Mon, 07/23/2018 - 12:44pm
Funeral Services for Angela Nettles were at Dunlap & Thames Chapel at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018. Visitation was held on Friday, July 20, 2018 at the funeral home.
