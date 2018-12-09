Bobby Gaines
Wed, 09/12/2018 - 10:03am
Bobby Ray Gaines, 69, of Newton, Mississippi, passed, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born Sept. 11, 1948 in Newton, Mississippi.
