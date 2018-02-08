Memorial services for Ms. Elizabeth Ann Langston of Little Rock were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Smyrna Baptist Church.

The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Ms. Langston, 79, of Little Rock died Monday, July 23, 2018, at her residence.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Gail Thompson of Shepherd, Texas, and Patricia Terrell and husband Tarrilee of Union; six stepchildren, Cindi, Penny, John Arthur, Bill and Edna; and is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Ms. Langston was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Bernice Richardson; a sister; and her husband, Vernon Langston.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.