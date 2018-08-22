Hilmon May Evans
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 10:48am
Funeral services for Hilmon May Evans will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Hill M.B. Church, Newton. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dunlap & Thames Funeral Home.
