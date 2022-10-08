Margaret Helen Nelson Simmons, age 93, died peacefully at her home in Newton, Mississippi on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born April 9, 1929 in Lawrence, Mississippi.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00am at the Newton County Funeral Home –South Chapel in Newton with visitation beginning at 9:00am. Following the service, burial was in the Lawrence Cemetery, Lawrence, Mississippi.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Glover Burnell Simmons, Jr.; father, Thomas Nelson; mother, Irene Cooper Nelson Betsill; sister, Sarah Nelson Parker; and brother, Homer Nelson.

She is survived by her sons, Burnell Simmons (Patsy) and Tommy Simmons; a niece, Jennifer Weaver; grandchildren, Bradly Simmons, Chase Simmons (Jessica), and Kristin Hockman (Steven) and great-

grandchildren, Isaiah and Miriam Hockman, Avery, and Jackson Simmons and Ryan Busby.

Margaret was a faithful member of the Newton United Methodist Church and, in her childhood, the Lawrence Methodist Church. She worked several years in the 1970’s and 80’s at the Newton Elementary

School cafeteria, something she enjoyed very much; particularly for the lifelong friendships made with both staff and students.

Margaret cherished time with her family. Holidays were a special time and involved much preparation, cooking, and prized moments with loved ones. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Ole Miss Sports fan. She also very much loved her dogs that provided faithful companionship over the years.

The family asks that those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Newton United Methodist Church, 600 Decatur St., Newton, MS 39345.

Rev. Allen King, pastor of Newton United Methodist Church officiated.

Serving as pallbearers were Bradly Simmons, Chase Simmons, Steven Hockman, Isaiah Hockman, Greg Weaver and John Nelson Weaver.

