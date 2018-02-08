Funeral services for Bro. Marvis Leon Everett were conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 22, 2018, from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Robinson and the Rev. Harold Laird officiating. Military honors will be presented under the direction of the US Army Honor Guard.

Private interment followed in the Good Hope Cemetery at Lake under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Music was provided by Bro. Tommy Anderson, soloist; Mrs. Cassie Everett, flutist; and Mrs. Irene Martin, pianist.

Visitation was from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

Marvis Leon Everett was born in the Good Hope community at Lake on Saturday, June 4, 1927, and passed away on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian at the age of 91.

He will be remembered as a servant of the Lord, having proclaimed the gospel message of the Lord Jesus Christ since 1947. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Maude Ethel Hollingsworth Everett; and two sisters, Jean Emmons and Etoile Rucker.

He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Mrs. Myra Everett of Lake; two children, Cheryl (Robert) Mangrum of Early, Texas, and Robert (Debbie) Everett of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; two grandchildren, Robert Blake (Jennifer) Everett and Todd Ryan (Cassie) Everett, both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; five great-grandchildren; a brother: Paul (Virginia) Everett of Theodore, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Blake Everett, Todd Everett, Johnny Emmons, Randy Emmons, Timothy Emmons, and Junior Hammons.

Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Everett, Wesley Everett, Danny Emmons, David Fail, Donald Fail, Kevin Fail, Marc Fail and the Deacons of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.