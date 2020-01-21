Ms. Frances Adkins

  • 32 reads
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 2:58pm

Services for Ms. Frances Adkins were held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Bro Rusty Walton and Dr. Malcolm Lewis officiated.

Visitation was noon-2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Pullin and husband, Mark, of Union; son, Todd Adkins and wife, Amanda, of Union; six grandchildren, Loren Robinson and husband, Tyler, of Chunky, Ashlyn Pullin and fiancé, William Irons, Hagen Adkins and wife, Dena, of Union, Dalton Weir of Union, Nathan Weir of Union and Sadie Adkins of Union. She is also survived two sisters- in- law and numerous nieces and nephews

Ms. Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Adkins, and parents, Granville and Lillian Harrison.

Pallbearers were Hagen Adkins, Dalton Weir, Dratton Howell, Tyler Robinson, William Iron, Nathan Weir and Bryan Adkins.

Paid Obituary

