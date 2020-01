Funeral services for Mr. Quinton Delon Hodge were held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Decatur M.B. Church in Decatur, with Apostle Dr. Charles E. Pugh officiating. Burial was at the church cemetery. Beck Funeral Home of Philadelphia was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Hodge, 47, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2019 at his home in Laurel, MS.