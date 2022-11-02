Barbara Jean Beeland Shealy, 72 of Philadelphia passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born Friday, January 6, 1950 in Forest.

Visitation was held on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-North. Graveside services were held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Newton County Memorial Gardens in Newton. Bro. Justin Chaney officiated. Newton County Funeral Home - North was in charge of arrangements.

Barbara grew up in Newton and taught Elementary School in Newton City Schools, Philadelphia City Schools and Neshoba Central Schools. After 25 years, she then taught at the Choctaw School Systems at Bogue Chitto and Tucker for 15 more years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Beeland; mother, Edna Turner Beeland.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Rodis Shealy; daughter, Amy Evins (Buzz); granddaughters, Caroline Sharpe and Jewell Evins; brother, Sonny Beeland (Renee); sister, Jackie Jenkins (Craig); and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial donations to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital.

Paid Obituary