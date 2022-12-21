Mrs. Ellen Mae Harrison, 73 of Union, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at her residence.

Visitation was held on Friday, December 23, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Rock Creek Baptist Church, 3213 Little Rock -County Line Rd., Union, MS 39365, with services immediately following the visitation. Burial was followed in Rock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Justin K. Chaney, Bro. Wayne Stockstill and Bro. Chris Harrison officiated.

She was born Sunday, November 27, 1949, in Union. She attended school at House, was a graduate of Union High School and East Central Community College. She was a Christian and a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Harrison was a devoted Christian wife, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the greatest joys in her life, and she loved them all, " a million, trillion, billion." "Mamaw" was a wonderful cook and was known for her banana pudding, biscuits, cornbread, and scrambled eggs. "Mama" served the Lord faithfully as a pastor's wife, Sunday School teacher and was a praying mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Emma Pearl Bethany Skinner.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Jimmy Harrison; two sons, Rocky Harrison (Susie) and Daniel Harrison (Shannon); one daughter, Jessica Chaney (Justin); ten grandchildren, Hannah Harrison, Clint Harrison (Sarah), Cody Harrison (Taylor), Brendan Harrison, Kaitlyn Harrison, Jackson Harrison, Gracyn Harrison, Bethany Chaney, Jace Chaney and Harrison Chaney; three great grandchildren, Sophia Harrison, Nic Harrison, and soon to come, Hazel Harrison; one brother, Ottis Skinner (Gatha); two sisters, Linda Long and Chestene Gressett (Ken); several nieces and nephews also survive.

Pallbearers were Clint Harrison, Cody Harrison, Brendan Harrison, Jace Chaney, Harrison Chaney, and Jackson Harrison.

Newton County Funeral Home - North was in charge of arrangements. 601-635-3200

