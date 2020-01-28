Breland, Roberts made huge impact

Notes, quotes and a thought or two...

This past week, two of the counties head football coaches decided to step down from their respective posts.

Union coach Brad Breland called it quits and announced his retirement, not long after leading Mississippi to a 17-16 win in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star football game.

Just up the road in Decatur, Newton County Academy football coach Rob Roberts also called it quits as he stepped down from his post there.

It’s easy to say that both of these coaches were successful on the field and left their programs better than they inherited. Roberts led the Generals to a state championship and multiple district titles.

Breland never got that elusive state championship but turned a down-trodden program into one of the state’s most-respected programs.

It would be easy to judge both of these men by the success they had on the field. But that would be cheating both men of the true impact they had on their programs and their communities.

I’ll start with Roberts, who will be the first to tell you that he is a born-again Christian. One of the things that Roberts did on a weekly basis during the season was take his team to churches around the county. Roberts said he has two lasting memories of his time at NCA. The first is winning the state championship. The second is the night during pre-season camp when 25 of his players got saved. That is perhaps one of the greatest things I’ve heard in my 27-plus years of newspaper reporting. It’s not something that makes huge headlines like winning state championships, but it’s something that will make an eternal difference in the lives of 25 young men.

As for Breland, I remember when he was hired at Union. When I first started in the newspaper business, Union was one of the doormats in East Central Mississippi. But through hard work and dedication, Breland turned the Yellowjackets into one of the state’s most-respected programs. When he announced his retirement last week, I saw an outpouring of gratitude from former players on Twitter. Most of the posts were thanks to Breland for helping them become the men they are. In talking with Breland, he said one of his main goals as a coach is to generate quality young men who are going to make good husbands and fathers. I think it’s safe to say he has certainly been a success in that category. And when it comes down to it, those are the things Breland should be remembered for.

So while these two veteran coaches head their different directions, it’s clear to me the legacy they have left at their respective programs is a rich one. And while neither man may be rich or famous outside of their communities, I think each deserves our respect and gratitude.

Robbie Robertson is sports editor for The Newton County Appeal. He can be reached at rrobertson12811@yahoo.com