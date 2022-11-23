How frustrating…. This week’s mid-term election results saw the conservative movement make slow progress, but nothing like what some polls and pundits were predicting.

Far from seeing a ‘red wave’, it is touch-and-go as to whether the Republicans have flipped the House. Who controls the Senate may well hinge on a run-off in Georgia.

Florida's Ron DeSantis shows conservatives how to win.

All that aside, the liberty movement should not be too despondent. If the Republicans do indeed win the House, it would mean “Good bye, Speaker Nancy Pelosi.” Given the pivotal role that the House Speaker plays introducing bills, having a conservative Speaker has huge implications. Flipping the House would help prevent the progressives from being able to inflict further damage over the next two years.

For me, the most significant results were Governor Ron DeSantis’ landslide win in Florida, and Governor Greg Abbott’s Texas triumph.

Once considered ‘swing’ states, Florida and Texas show that conservatives win when they stay true to their principles. No one in America has done more to fight back against ‘woke’ ideology than Ron DeSantis. He took on Disney when they went ‘woke’ and he has taken action against Critical Race theory in the classroom.

DeSantis and Abbott prove that the battle for America’s future needs to be fought and won at the state level. With that in mind, the Mississippi Center for Public Policy will shortly be publishing a ‘Conservative Platform’ for our state.

Here in Mississippi, this week’s election saw few surprises. But if conservatives in our state want to be part of a conservative movement that renews America, they should seek inspiration from what worked in Florida and Texas.

This week, for example, it was announced that Mississippi’s state revenue for the fiscal year 2024 is estimated to be $7.5 billion. This year, meanwhile, total revenue collections for the month of October FY 2023 are $84,478,628 or 14.39% above the sine die revenue estimate. There is plenty of scope for further tax cuts in Mississippi, which is precisely what Governor Tate Reeves is now calling for.

Conservative law makers in our state would be wise to follow the DeSantis / Abbott example and send money back to the taxpayers. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy will also be publishing a draft budget for our state, modelled on the tried and tested approach we have seen in Florida and Texas.

Don’t be too downhearted about this week’s election results. They show the liberty movement what works – and how we can win.text

Douglas Carswell, President & CEO, Mississippi Center for Public Policy.