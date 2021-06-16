Below is a press release from Governor Tate Reeves:

State of Emergency to End Once Mission is Complete

After months of planning with Dr. Dobbs, General Boyles, Director McCraney and other key leaders of the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, the timeline for withdrawal of National Guard troops has been finalized. The State of Mississippi will be ceasing all operations with the Mississippi National Guard on July 15, 2021.

Governor Reeves also announced today that the termination of the COVID-19 State of Emergency will take effect on August 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.