Members of the Union Powerlifting Team, which won the Class 2A Boys State Championship Saturday at the Jackson Memorial Coliseum, includes, from left Coach Jay Cassel, Zeus Thompson, Drew Sharp, Jaheim Gill, Carlos Hickmon, Jacob Moore, Raylond Nettles, Alex Sharp, Zach Collins, John O’Neal, Brandon Killens, Alec Pientowski and Coach Daryl Jones.
Submitted Photo
The Union powerlifting team is again the Class 2A state champions.
Union dominated the action on Saturday, winning the Class 2A title by 22 points over Scott Central.
Union had six individual state champions as they scored 54 points to 32 for Scott Central. Lake finished fourth with 23 points.
In the 123-pound weight class, Drew Sharp finished in a tie for second with 785 pounds. Shar...
Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, LOGIN HERE
If you're not, CLICK HERE
for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.