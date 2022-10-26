Lake quarterback Jalen Gray scrambles for a first down against Nanih Waiya. | Jeff Parks/Jeff Parks Photography

Prep Stats for Oct. 26

Stats were compiled for games through Oct. 21 as submitted by local coaching staffs. ﻿Scoring Player, School Points Hunter Scarbrough, NCA 178 Tyreke Snow, Newton 110 Paxton Russell, NCA 78 David Williams, Sebastopol 78 Micah Garrison, NCA 74 Ky’yon Harris, Union 70 Jess Johnson, Sebastopol 70 Tylan McNichols, County 60 Jackson Bunyard, NCA 55 Kelon Rhodes, Lake 56 Corey Taylor, Newton 48 Xavier Boler, Union 42 Kari Micheals, Sebastopol 38 L.T. Phillips, County 36 Keon Hutchins, Union 36 Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol 36 De’traun Brown, Newton 32 Kimari Brown, County 32 Cameron Hunt, Lake 30 Trace Evans, NCA 29 Cade Mangum, County 27 Grey Hale, County 24 Craig Craft, Newton 18 Andarius McDougle, Sebastopol 18 Samuel Alawine, Union 17 U’Darian Hickmon, Union 14 Cooper Savell, NCA 14 O’Darius Johnson, Lake 12 Matthew Lott, Union 12 Luke McGarrity, Sebastopol 12 Rodarius Nelson, Lake 12 LaRobert Wheaton, Newton 12 Frank Pazos, Lake 10 Presley Boykin, Sebastopol 10 Jalen Gray, Lake 8 Slayden Hollingsworth, NCA 8 Keshawn Lofton, Newton 8 Reed Terrell, NCA 8 Taylor Burt, NCA 7 Ethan Bounds, County 6 Amos Castillo, NCA 6 Austin Clark, Lake 6 Colby Dooley, Sebastopol 6 Steven Duke, NCA 6 Carlos Hickman, Union 6 Cameron Jackson, Union 6 Jake Kimble, Sebastopol 6 Nicholas Macklin, Lake 6 Bryon Pruitt, County 6 Jaquez Redwood, County 6 Gatlin Rose, NCA 6 Keyshawn Covington, Newton 2 Colten Kelly, NCA 2 Tyreke Nicholson, Newton 2 Passing Player, School C-A-Yd-TD-INT Trace Evans, NCA 55-95-1705-26-3 Tyreke Snow, Newton 88-173-1186-16-10 Grey Hale, County 83-141-1056-8-6 Kari Michaels, Sebastopol 55-98-1050-13-6 U’Darian Hickmon, Union 47-99-725-9-7 Jalen Gray, Lake 24-70-456-6-1 Ty Thrash, NCA 4-10-149-3-0 Mason Tucker, Union 1-1-22-1-0 Tylan McNichols, County 1-2-18-0-0 Taylor Burt, NCA 0-1-0-0-0 Hayden Amis, County 0-1-0-0-0 Rushing Player, School Att-Yds Rushing Player, School Att.-Yards Hunter Scarbrough, NCA 98-1,313 David Williams, Sebastopol 143-1,160 Tyreke Snow, Newton 135-1,115 Xavier Boler, Union 151-987 Kelon Rhodes, Lake 122-751 L.T. Phillips, County 142-709 Kimari Brown, County 91-542 Corey Taylor, Newton 75-456 Rodarius Nelson, Lake 62-387 Ky’yon Harris, Union 54-368 Trace Evans, NCA 43-357 Jess Johnson, Sebastopol 45-280 Nicholas Macklin, Lake 57-264 Kari Micheals, Sebastopol 73-240 Grey Hale, County 39-237 Tylan McNichols, County 37-213 Keshawn Covington, Newton 47-187 Andarius McDougle, Sebastopol 14-126 Jalen Gray, Lake 56-125 Slayden Hollingsworth, NCA 10-107 Taylor Burt, NCA 11-96 Micah Garrison, NCA 16-93 U’Darian Hickmon, Union 36-89 Ty Thrash, NCA 6-71 Jamarius Lay, Sebastopol 11-64 Carlos Hickman, Union 18-63 Marquiese Poole, Newton 10-59 Jaques Redwood, County 13-57 Gatlin Rose, NCA 16-51 J.C. Collins, NCA 3-48 Keyshawn Lofton, Newton 12-47 Colby Dooley, Sebastopol 6-45 Bryon Pruitt, County 1-43 Mason Tucker, Union 1-30 Vaiden Bouder, Union 4-27 Bo Smith, NCA 2-20 Reed Terrell, NCA 2-14 C.J. Towner, County 1-12 Colten Kelly, NCA 7-10 Jamarrion Blaylock, Lake 4-9 Jake Kimble, Sebastopol 6-9 Bryce Jones, County 2-7 Tyler Castillo, NCA 2-6 Tyreke Nicholson, Newton 1-6 Paxton Russell, NCA 2-6 Cameron Hunt, Lake 1-5 Myillian Moore, Union 1-5 Juan Brown, County 1-3 Cooper Savell, NCA 2-3 LaRobert Wheaton, Newton 2-3 Amos Castillo, NCA 1-2 Wesley Donald, Sebastopol 2-2 Travis Jones, Lake 1-1 Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol 2-1 Marquise Poole, Newton 1-1 McCoy Compton, Sebastopol 1-0 Dannon Jenkins, Sebastopol 1-0 Keon Hutchins, Union 4-(-2) Dannon Jenkins, Sebastopol 1-(-2) J.D. Gipson, Lake 1-(-3) Receiving Player, School Rec-Yds Paxton Russell, NCA 19-692 Keon Hutchins, Union 24-500 Jackson Bunyard, NCA 16-460 Tylan McNichols, County 33-446 Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol 15-403 Cameron Hunt, Lake 17-393 Hunter Scarbrough, NCA 10-339 Corey Taylor, Newton 21-301 De’traun Brown, Newton 20-250 Ethan Bounds, County 12-247 La’Robert Wheaton, Newton 14-244 Andrius McDougle, Sebastopol 14-204 Craig Craft, Newton 8-190 Micah Garrison, NCA 10-160 Jess Johnson, Sebastopol 8-153 Luke McGarrity, Sebastopol 7-141 Ky’Yon Harris, Union 9-129 Kimari Brown, County 9-112 Tyreke Nicholson, Newton 14-98 Bishop Tillman, County 7-91 Mason Tucker, Union 8-89 Xavier Boler, Union 6-62 Cooper Savell, NCA 2-59 Jake Kimble, Sebastopol 1-50 Kelon Rhodes, Lake 2-46 Matthew Lott, Union 7-45 Presley Boykin, Sebastopol 3-42 Byron Pruitt, County 3-39 David Williams, Sebastopol 2-39 Emmanuel Robinson, Newton 2-35 Steven Duke, NCA 1-33 L.T.Phillips, County 4-29 Keshawn Covington, Newton 3-29 Carlos Aguliar, County 3-24 Marquiese Poole, Newton 5-23 Brylen Edmondson, Union 2-21 Jaylin Hughes, Sebastopol 2-12 J.D. Gibson, Lake 1-11 Hayden Amis, County 2-10 Zi Buckley, Union 1-8 Kenny Ray Hanna, Lake 1-8 Frank Pazos, Lake 1-5 Bankston Rush, Union 1-3 Jaylin Hughes, Sebastopol 1-(-2) Aubrey Mitchell, Lake 1-(-7) Defense Player, School Tackles Hunter Scarbrough, NCA 74 Dontavious Lanier, Newton 70 Trey Wilson, Sebastopol 67.5 Cooper Johnson, County 66 Tyreke Show Newton 65.5 Carlos Hickman, Union 61.5 Keshawn Lofton, Newton 59.5 Ny’Zavion McClendon, Lake 53.5 Micah Garrison, NCA 50 William Hughlett, Union 48.5 Tristan Wallace, Union 47.5 Cade Clark, County 46 Caleb Parkman, County 46 Bo Smith, NCA 45 Ty Thrash, NCA 42.5 Bobby Little, County 42 McCoy Compton, Sebastopol 42 Tylan McNichols, County 40 Demetrius Towner, Lake 39.5 Rodarius Nelson, Lake 38 Byron Pruitt, County 37 Tony Jordan, Newton 36 Kylan Wilkerson, Newton 36 Marshall Wright, NCA 34 Amos Castillo, NCA 33 Emmanuel Robinson, Newton 33 Cameron Jackson, Union 32.5 Ky’Yon Harris, Union 31.5 Kelon Rhodes, Lake 31 Presley Boykin, Sebastopol 30.5 Tank Haralson, Union 30.5 L.J. Cole, County 30 Kenny Ray Hanna, Lake 29 Corey Taylor, Newton 28 Logan Usry, County 28 Cooper Savell, NCA 27.5 Kaleb Davis, County 27 Luke McGarrity, Sebastopol 27 Logan Heidelberg, NCA 26.5 Kari Michaels, Sebastopol 26.5 Harrison Wall, NCA 26.5 Omari Holliday, Union 26 Kedrick Donald, Newton 25.5 Paxton Russell, NCA 25 Charlie Hollingsworth, County 25 Reed Terrell, NCA 22.5 Mays McDill, Sebastopol 22.5 Collin Rigdon, Union 20.5 Travis Jones, Lake 20 Cameron Hunt, Lake 20 Vaiden Bouder, Union 19.5 Trace Evans, NCA 19 Frank Pazos, Lake 18.5 Taylor Burt, NCA 18 Bryce Jones, County 18 Collier Mangum, County 18 Dezmond Towner, Sebastopol 18 La’Robert Wheaton, Newton 18 Jarvus Tucker, County 18 Luke Winstead, Sebastopol 18 Germaine Pickens, Union 17.5 Jamarrion Blaylock, Lake 17 Cody Buffington, County 17 Jalen Gray, Lake 16.5 Slayden Hollingsworth, NCA 16.5 Ashton Bedford, Newton 16 Jamarious Reed, Newton 16 Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol 15.5 Josh Blalock, County 15 Demo Irby, Newton 15 David Williams, Sebastopol 14.5 Kimari Brown, County 14 Adarius McDougle, Sebastopol 13.5 Kyran Fortune, Lake 13 De’traun Brown, Newton 12.5 Jacob Freeman, Union 12 O’Darius Johnson, Lake 12 Hunter Massey, NCA 12 Lamarius Mayers, Lake 12 Wesley Donald, Sebastopol 11.5 Diashun Moncrief, Newton 11.5 Jackson Bunyard, NCA 11 Grey Hale, County 11 Davarian McDonald, Union 11 Logan Hitt, NCA 10.5 Samuel Alawine, Union 10 Marquiese Poole, Newton 10 Erik Pullen, Sebastopol 10 Jake Kimble, Sebastopol 8 Tyreke Nicholson, Newton 8 Jess Johnson, Sebastopol 7.5 Kale Grayson, Union 7.5 Chrishun Leverrette, Newton 7.5 Durrell Chatman, Lake 7 Steven Duke, NCA 7 Austin Clark, Lake 6.5 Jordan Clayton, Newton 6.5 J.C. Collins, NCA 6.5 Jamarius Lay, Sebastopol 6.5 Javarius Culpepper, Lake 5.5 Nicholas Macklin, Lake 5 Cy Marshall, Sebastopol 5 Jamie Moore, Newton 5 Aiden Wilson, Sebastopol 5 Vitali Ferguson, NCA 4.5 Hayden Dolan, Union 4 Lonnie Jones, Newton 4 Jaylin Rogers, Union 4 Gatlin Rose, NCA 4 Brantavious Slack, Lake 4 Drew Stevens, County 4 Labarrion Patrick, Lake 3.5 Tyler Castillo, NCA 3 Colten Kelly, NCA 3 Cade Mangum, County 3 Jaquez Redwood, County 3 Joel Smith, Sebastopol 3 Jamarii Spivey, Lake 3 Ethan Woodham, NCA 3 Aiden Davis, Union 2 Michael Gibson, Union 2 Christopher Harlson, Newton 2 Kobe Hutchins, Union 2 Jaylin Hughes, Sebastopol 2 Leiland Ickom, Newton 2 Eathen May, Lake 2 Nicholas Minckler, County 2 Myilian Moore, Union 2 Tyler Patrick, Lake 2 Andrew Posey, Lake 2 Dontavious Robinson, County 2 Jordan Smith, Union 2 Noah King, Sebastopol 1.5 Ty Skinner, Sebastopol 1.5 Carlos Aguilar, County 1 Jude Alexander, Union 1 Keyshun Anderson, Lake 1 Dalton Barrett, County 1 Greer Billy, County 1 Nathan Boone, Union 1 Jamarian Brown, Newton 1 Charlie Carmichael, County 1 Jace Chaney, County 1 Talon Cooley, County 1 Keshawn Covington, Newton 1 Brylen Edmonson, Union 1 Walker Edwards, Union 1 Keon Hutchins, Union 1 Daryl Jones, Newton 1 Matthew Lott, Union 1 Salvador May, County 1 David Morehead, Lake 1 Bankston Rush, Union 1 Victor Rush, Newton 1 Cole Bergin, Lake .5 Jamarcus Holder, Newton .5 Dannon Jenkins, Sebastopol .5 O’Darius Johnson, Lake .5 Sean McQuarrie, Sebastopol .5 T.J. Yates, Sebastopol .5 Interceptions Player, School INT Cameron Hunt, Lake 4 Grey Hale, County 3 Cameron Jackson, Union 3 Tyreke Snow, Newton 3 De’traun Brown, Newton 2 Demo Irby, Newton 2 Luke McGarrity, Sebastopol 2 Tylan McNichols, County 2 Byron Pruitt, County 2 Paxton Russell, NCA 2 Cooper Savell, NCA 2 Vaiden Bouder, Union 1 Austin Clark, Lake 1 Tank Haralson, Union 1 Ky’Yon Harris, Union 1 Logan Heidelberg, NCA 1 Carlos Hickman, Union 1 Omari Holliday, Union 1 Slayden Hollingworth, NCA 1 Cooper Johnson, County 1 O’Darius Johnson, Lake 1 Tony Jordan, Newton 1 Ny’zavion McClendon, Lake 1 Rodarius Nelson, Lake 1 Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol 1 Collin Rigdon, Union 1 Ty Thrash, NCA 1 La’Robert Wheaton, Newton 1 David Williams, Sebastopol 1

