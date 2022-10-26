|
Defense
|
|Player, School
|Tackles
|Hunter Scarbrough, NCA
|74
|Dontavious Lanier, Newton
|70
|Trey Wilson, Sebastopol
|67.5
|Cooper Johnson, County
|66
|Tyreke Show Newton
|65.5
|Carlos Hickman, Union
|61.5
|Keshawn Lofton, Newton
|59.5
|Ny’Zavion McClendon, Lake
|53.5
|Micah Garrison, NCA
|50
|William Hughlett, Union
|48.5
|Tristan Wallace, Union
|47.5
|Cade Clark, County
|46
|Caleb Parkman, County
|46
|Bo Smith, NCA
|45
|Ty Thrash, NCA
|42.5
|Bobby Little, County
|42
|McCoy Compton, Sebastopol
|42
|Tylan McNichols, County
|40
|Demetrius Towner, Lake
|39.5
|Rodarius Nelson, Lake
|38
|Byron Pruitt, County
|37
|Tony Jordan, Newton
|36
|Kylan Wilkerson, Newton
|36
|Marshall Wright, NCA
|34
|Amos Castillo, NCA
|33
|Emmanuel Robinson, Newton
|33
|Cameron Jackson, Union
|32.5
|Ky’Yon Harris, Union
|31.5
|Kelon Rhodes, Lake
|31
|Presley Boykin, Sebastopol
|30.5
|Tank Haralson, Union
|30.5
|L.J. Cole, County
|30
|Kenny Ray Hanna, Lake
|29
|Corey Taylor, Newton
|28
|Logan Usry, County
|28
|Cooper Savell, NCA
|27.5
|Kaleb Davis, County
|27
|Luke McGarrity, Sebastopol
|27
|Logan Heidelberg, NCA
|26.5
|Kari Michaels, Sebastopol
|26.5
|Harrison Wall, NCA
|26.5
|Omari Holliday, Union
|26
|Kedrick Donald, Newton
|25.5
|Paxton Russell, NCA
|25
|Charlie Hollingsworth, County
|25
|Reed Terrell, NCA
|22.5
|Mays McDill, Sebastopol
|22.5
|Collin Rigdon, Union
|20.5
|Travis Jones, Lake
|20
|Cameron Hunt, Lake
|20
|Vaiden Bouder, Union
|19.5
|Trace Evans, NCA
|19
|Frank Pazos, Lake
|18.5
|Taylor Burt, NCA
|18
|Bryce Jones, County
|18
|Collier Mangum, County
|18
|Dezmond Towner, Sebastopol
|18
|La’Robert Wheaton, Newton
|18
|Jarvus Tucker, County
|18
|Luke Winstead, Sebastopol
|18
|Germaine Pickens, Union
|17.5
|Jamarrion Blaylock, Lake
|17
|Cody Buffington, County
|17
|Jalen Gray, Lake
|16.5
|Slayden Hollingsworth, NCA
|16.5
|Ashton Bedford, Newton
|16
|Jamarious Reed, Newton
|16
|Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol
|15.5
|Josh Blalock, County
|15
|Demo Irby, Newton
|15
|David Williams, Sebastopol
|14.5
|Kimari Brown, County
|14
|Adarius McDougle, Sebastopol
|13.5
|Kyran Fortune, Lake
|13
|De’traun Brown, Newton
|12.5
|Jacob Freeman, Union
|12
|O’Darius Johnson, Lake
|12
|Hunter Massey, NCA
|12
|Lamarius Mayers, Lake
|12
|Wesley Donald, Sebastopol
|11.5
|Diashun Moncrief, Newton
|11.5
|Jackson Bunyard, NCA
|11
|Grey Hale, County
|11
|Davarian McDonald, Union
|11
|Logan Hitt, NCA
|10.5
|Samuel Alawine, Union
|10
|Marquiese Poole, Newton
|10
|Erik Pullen, Sebastopol
|10
|Jake Kimble, Sebastopol
|8
|Tyreke Nicholson, Newton
|8
|Jess Johnson, Sebastopol
|7.5
|Kale Grayson, Union
|7.5
|Chrishun Leverrette, Newton
|7.5
|Durrell Chatman, Lake
|7
|Steven Duke, NCA
|7
|Austin Clark, Lake
|6.5
|Jordan Clayton, Newton
|6.5
|J.C. Collins, NCA
|6.5
|Jamarius Lay, Sebastopol
|6.5
|Javarius Culpepper, Lake
|5.5
|Nicholas Macklin, Lake
|5
|Cy Marshall, Sebastopol
|5
|Jamie Moore, Newton
|5
|Aiden Wilson, Sebastopol
|5
|Vitali Ferguson, NCA
|4.5
|Hayden Dolan, Union
|4
|Lonnie Jones, Newton
|4
|Jaylin Rogers, Union
|4
|Gatlin Rose, NCA
|4
|Brantavious Slack, Lake
|4
|Drew Stevens, County
|4
|Labarrion Patrick, Lake
|3.5
|Tyler Castillo, NCA
|3
|Colten Kelly, NCA
|3
|Cade Mangum, County
|3
|Jaquez Redwood, County
|3
|Joel Smith, Sebastopol
|3
|Jamarii Spivey, Lake
|3
|Ethan Woodham, NCA
|3
|Aiden Davis, Union
|2
|Michael Gibson, Union
|2
|Christopher Harlson, Newton
|2
|Kobe Hutchins, Union
|2
|Jaylin Hughes, Sebastopol
|2
|Leiland Ickom, Newton
|2
|Eathen May, Lake
|2
|Nicholas Minckler, County
|2
|Myilian Moore, Union
|2
|Tyler Patrick, Lake
|2
|Andrew Posey, Lake
|2
|Dontavious Robinson, County
|2
|Jordan Smith, Union
|2
|Noah King, Sebastopol
|1.5
|Ty Skinner, Sebastopol
|1.5
|Carlos Aguilar, County
|1
|Jude Alexander, Union
|1
|Keyshun Anderson, Lake
|1
|Dalton Barrett, County
|1
|Greer Billy, County
|1
|Nathan Boone, Union
|1
|Jamarian Brown, Newton
|1
|Charlie Carmichael, County
|1
|Jace Chaney, County
|1
|Talon Cooley, County
|1
|Keshawn Covington, Newton
|1
|Brylen Edmonson, Union
|1
|Walker Edwards, Union
|1
|Keon Hutchins, Union
|1
|Daryl Jones, Newton
|1
|Matthew Lott, Union
|1
|Salvador May, County
|1
|David Morehead, Lake
|1
|Bankston Rush, Union
|1
|Victor Rush, Newton
|1
|Cole Bergin, Lake
|.5
|Jamarcus Holder, Newton
|.5
|Dannon Jenkins, Sebastopol
|.5
|O’Darius Johnson, Lake
|.5
|Sean McQuarrie, Sebastopol
|.5
|T.J. Yates, Sebastopol
|.5