Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of February 01, 2022:

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2020-CP-01338-COA

Andrew Jamison a/k/a Andrew L. Jamison v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:20-cv-00388-SM; Ruling Date: 11/20/2020; Ruling Judge: Smith Murphey; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. DeSoto County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01801-COA

Archie L. Johnson a/k/a Archie Johnson a/k/a Archie Lee Johnson a/k/a Archie Levell v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 17-62; Ruling Date: 11/07/2019; Ruling Judge: Adrienne Hooper-Wooten; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00114-COA

Luis Alberto Figueroa v. State of Mississippi; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17-CR-130-sc-cc; Ruling Date: 11/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Christopher Collins; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-00675-COA

Jason Clint Denham v. Rebecca Pruett Denham; Lamar Chancery Court; LC Case #: 37CH1:17-cv-00513-G; Ruling Date: 06/18/2022; Ruling Judge: Deborah Gambrell; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Greenlee, Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and McCarty, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Emfinger, J.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Votes: Emfinger, J., Joins This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2020-CP-01031-COA

Antonio Burgin v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-0061-CV1; Ruling Date: 08/26/2020; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01181-COA

Jeremy Thornhill v. Walker-Hill Environmental and Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois; Marion Circuit Court; LC Case #: 46CI1:20-cv-00226-AM; Ruling Date: 09/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Anthony Mozingo; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.