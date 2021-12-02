Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of December 02, 2021:

EN BANC

89-R-99011-SCT

In Re: Commission on Mandatory Continuing Legal Education; Disposition: The Petition of the Commission on Continuing Legal Education is granted. For the 2021-2022 CLE reporting year, attorneys may complete their CLE obligations set forth in Rule 3 through online, webinars or live, in-person programs. Such CLE courses must comply with the remaining provisions of Rules 3 and 4. Any attorney who is unable to comply with the temporary amendments may seek a hardship exemption and/or extension from the Commission. The new lawyer program set forth in Rule 3b shall be temporarily amended to allow newly admitted lawyers who are to complete the program by July 31, 2022, to complete the required courses through online, webinars or live, in-person programs, as approved by the Commission. Any newly admitted attorney who is unable to comply with the temporary amendments may seek a hardship exemption and/or extension from the Commission. Agree: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. Disagree: Coleman, J. Order entered 11/18/21.

EN BANC

89-R-99016-SCT

In Re: Advisory Committee on Rules; Disposition: En banc order appointing or reappointing the following persons for the indicated terms as members of the Advisory Committee on Rules: Hon. Jack L. Wilson, Hon. Carter Bise, Hon. Ashley Hines, Hon. Kevin Adams, Jimmy B. Wilkins, Esq., Justin T. Cook, Esq., Cynthia I. Mitchell, Esq., and Edward J. Currie, Jr., Esq. Order entered 11/17/21.

EN BANC

2015-CA-01013-SCT

Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai Motor Company v. Joyce D. Hutton and Derek Bell; Bolivar Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 2006-0053; Ruling Date: 11/03/2014; Ruling Judge: Johnnie Walls, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by Appellees is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., would grant. Maxwell and Chamberlin, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CT-00773-SCT

Gene Gales, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: H19-0104; Ruling Date: 11/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed pro se by Gene Gales, Jr., is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 11/16/21.

EN BANC

2019-IA-01265-SCT

Obert Law Group, P.A. and Keith D. Obert v. Janet T. Holt, in Her Capacity as Executrix for the Estate of Dr. Edwin L. Holt, Jr. and Premier Trust, Inc., as Trustee for the Minor Beneficiaries; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:16-cv-00524; Ruling Date: 07/19/2019; Ruling Judge: James Walker; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by Appellants is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Griffis, J., would grant. Ishee, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01505-SCT

Victoria Leasy v. SW Gaming, LLC d/b/a Harlow's Casino; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0041-CI; Ruling Date: 09/03/2019; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Disposition: Appellee SW Gaming LLC's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is granted. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 11/23/21.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01711-SCT

Alvin Barnes a/k/a Alvin M. Barnes v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 18-00127; Ruling Date: 10/04/2019; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Disposition: Alvin Barnes's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree to Deny. Order entered 11/24/21.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01740-SCT

Dorothy Lavon Coleman v. WGST, LLC, Keith M. Coleman, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. d/b/a Fidelity National Financial Title Group and Matthew Wilson; DeSoto Chancery Court; LC Case #: 17CH1:19-cv-01189; Ruling Date: 12/04/2019; Ruling Judge: Percy Lynchard, Jr.; Disposition: Dorothy Lavon Coleman's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., and Griffis, J. Order entered 11/29/21.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00224-SCT

Andre Davis v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:19-cv-00526-GC; Ruling Date: 01/30/2020; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Disposition: Andre Davis's pro se Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. Not Participating: Chamberlin, J. Order entered 11/24/21.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00341-SCT

Chase Dear v. Cares Center Inc.; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:18-cv-00126-PH; Ruling Date: 03/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Chase Dear is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 11/17/21.

EN BANC

2020-BR-01310-SCT

Peter A. C. Stewart, III v. The Mississippi Bar; Disposition: Petition of Peter A.C. Stewart, III, for Reinstatement to the Practice of Law in the State of Mississippi is granted. See opinion of this Court handed down this date.

EN BANC

X 2020-BR-01310-SCT

Peter A. C. Stewart, III v. The Mississippi Bar; Majority Opinion: Ishee, J. Disposition: Petition of Peter A.C. Stewart, III, for Reinstatement to the Practice of Law in the State of Mississippi is granted. Peter A.C. Stewart, III, is taxed with costs. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Beam, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-BD-01354-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Candace L. Williamson; Disposition: Attorney Candace L. Williamson is hereby suspended from the practice of law pending the Court's final resolution of the pending petition for discipline filed by the Mississippi Bar. All Justices Agree. Entry date: 11/23/21.

EN BANC

2021-AD-00001-SCT

