Below is a press release from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary for the past month.

In November, Unemployment rates were lower in 40 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 10 states.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 16 states and was essentially unchanged in 34 states and the District of Columbia.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of November 2021) stands at 5.0 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for November 2021 was reported as 6.7 percent.

Mississippi stands at a 1.7 percent decrease from this point last year.

Mississippi's unemployment rate at the beginning of the year was 6.4 percent (in January, 2021).

The national unemployment rate currently stands at 4.2 percent, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than October 2021 (last month's report). It currently stands at 2.5 points lower than in November 2020.

The full report can be read by clicking here.