Congressman Michael Guest, who represents Newton County in the Third Congressional District, issued a statement this afternoon saying that he and his staff are safe after protestors stormed the Capitol building as Congress was meeting to count the electoral votes of the 2020 Presidential Election Wednesday afternoon.

"My D.C. staff and I are safe," Guest said in a Facebook post. "I want to thank everyone for your prayers and concerns. Violence and threats against our democracy cannot be tolerated. Please continue to pray for our law enforcement officers as they seek a peaceful resolution to this situation and continue to pray for our nation."