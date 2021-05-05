A second round of severe weather in three days tore through Mississippi on Tuesday, spawning tornadoes and heavy rains that have damaged property but caused no reported injuries.

Both a tornado watch and flash flood watch was in effect for much of the state Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, several people posted videos and photos of what appeared to be a tornado crossing Highway 49 near the Piney Woods School in Rankin County.

Tornado crossing US 49 at the Piney Woods campus earlier this morning, near the Simpson/Rankin line. Still working to confirm more damage reports. #mswx @wlbt ?@Fox40News? ?@NWSJacksonMS? ?: Trent Grantham pic.twitter.com/ptVShTu55H — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) May 4, 2021

Futher tweets expanded on these reports:

Our severe threat has increased with a Moderate Risk now in place for the southern half of the area. Widespread damaging winds gusts up to 80 MPH continues to be our main concern (especially for areas near and south of I-20), but hail and a few tornadoes are also possible. #mswx https://t.co/LgWlRRasF9 — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) May 4, 2021

Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak follows a Sunday outbreak that spawned several tornadoes and damaged property but caused no reported injuries.

Officials from the National Weather Service in Jackson have deployed teams across central Mississippi to confirm tornado reports and assess damages.

One tornado touched down in Pontotoc County late Sunday night. The storm caused damage in Calhoun City and Tupelo, knocking down trees, ripping off roofs and blocking roads with downed power lines.

Another tornado was spotted in southern Hinds County around Byram before making its way into southwest Rankin County. On Sunday evening, another tornado touched down in Yazoo County, damaging homes over a several-mile stretch.

-- Article credit to Will Stribling of Mississippi Today --