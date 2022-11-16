Retired and active-duty military men and women were treated to breakfast at East Central Community College on Thursday. It was a diverse group with ranks spanning from privates to major generals. After welcoming remarks by ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory, Captain Clay Wall, Mississippi Army National Guard conducted the invocation and then Posting of the Colors by the Newton High School Junior ROTC. Capt. Ken Etheridge USAF Retired led the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem was performed by the ECCC Choral group, followed by a heart moving rendition of Taps by Tiffany Elkins,

National Guard Adjutant General Janson D. Boyles’s speech was short, but to the point. He delivered a report on the vital roll the National Guard plays in our national defense. Major General Boyles also reported on the future of the Mississippi National Guard. He spoke about some of the past missions of the Guard as well as mission plans for the future.

As diverse as the group was, every veteran and active-duty soldier there had one thing in common. They all gave up the safety and security of their civilian lifestyle and offered up their very lives to wear the uniform of the United States Military. Their lives were committed to the defense of the country they loved, come hell or highwater.

The atmosphere of the room was one of love and respect these men and women shared with each other. The handshakes lasted a little longer, the hugs were a little tighter and the smiles were a little wider as these patriotic Americans were reunited for an hour or two. Thank you and God bless you for your service to our nation.

Ralph Gordon is a Past President Mississippi Writers Guild and a recipient of the William Faulkner Literary Award. You may contact Ralph Gordon at rgordon512@hotmail.com or 601-686-0174.