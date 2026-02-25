See what Mississippi political leaders had to say about President Donald Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address.

President Donald Trump (R) delivered his first official State of the Union address since taking office in his second term on Tuesday evening. It was the longest-ever such address given by a president.

From illegal immigration to tariffs, Trump used his time before a joint session of Congress to highlight successes from his first year in office while drawing deep distinctions between his Republican administration and Congressional Democrats.

The President also used his time to celebrate the service of an aging veteran, mark the gold medal win by the U.S. men’s hockey team at the winter Olympics, and recognize Erika Kirk, the wife of assassinated conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, among other honors for attendees in the House chamber.

Reaction to Trump’s speech differed in Mississippi’s political circles. Below is a compilation of some of those who shared their thoughts on the 2026 State of the Union address.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D)

“Tonight’s State of the Union address was another circus performance. The American people needed honesty about the challenges we are facing. Instead, we got talking points. “The President stood before the country claiming the economy is stronger than ever, that costs are coming down, that health care access has expanded, and that his policies are making Americans safer and more secure. Families across this nation know better. “If the economy were as strong as he claims, working people would not be struggling to afford groceries, utilities, health care, and childcare. If life were more affordable, medical and food assistance programs would not be on the chopping block. If democracy were being protected, we would not see continued efforts to make it harder for people to vote and weaken hard fought civil rights protections. “Once again, we heard self-congratulation instead of accountability. This was another attempt to rewrite reality, and I am not surprised by what we witnessed tonight. It only confirms that we, as Democrats, must stay engaged and stand firm.”

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) “The job is not done, and President Trump’s challenge is for us to keep working to do more to strengthen our country – whether that be fairer trade, secure elections through the SAVE America Act, long-range solutions to help American farmers, or improving access to rural health care. “I look forward to that work. Unlike the Democrats who want to stop anything associated with President Trump, Republicans will continue working with the President to strengthen our economy, expand opportunity, and protect our nation.”

State Rep. Cheikh Taylor (D), Chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party

“Last night, we saw a weak, failed president lie for the entire two hours he was on the stage. He doubled down on his failed policies of higher costs, greater corruption, and endless chaos for the American people. He barely talked about the affordability crisis and high costs Mississippians face every day, a slap in the face to working Mississippians who are struggling to get by. “Simply put, Donald Trump has shown Mississippi that he doesn’t have the will to change his ways or fix the massive problems he’s caused.”

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R)

“President Trump was clear in tonight’s State of the Union Address: peace through strength is being restored under his leadership. I am proud to support his much needed $1.5 trillion defense budget to rebuild our military, deter our adversaries, and win the battles of tomorrow.”

Congressman Mike Ezell (R)

“Tonight, the President highlighted priorities that matter to families and workers across Mississippi — lowering taxes, rewarding hard work, and strengthening our nation’s security. Eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay puts more money back into the pockets of hardworking Americans, while securing our borders helps protect our communities from crime, drugs, and human trafficking. “Mississippi families expect leadership that delivers results, and that is what President Trump has delivered in the first year of his second term. Republicans are advancing pro-growth policies that ease burdens on workers and small businesses, strengthen our economy, and keep opportunity within reach for the next generation. “Securing our border remains a national security priority. Strong enforcement and policies that stop illegal crossings and combat fentanyl trafficking are essential to protecting American communities and supporting law enforcement on the front lines.”

State Auditor Shad White (R)

“Last night President Trump gave one of the most effective political speeches in the modern era. You don’t have to take my word for it. Go back and watch it. It was focused on the things his administration has done to make normal Americans’ lives better. It highlighted amazing stories of American heroism and victory. And it showed how Democrats—through their refusal to support immigration enforcement or any other common sense idea—have lost touch with the American people. A master class.”

Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R)

“Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for taking action to make the American Dream affordable again:

Trump Rx, dropping drug prices

Trump Accounts, giving all American children a jumpstart

Plummeting prices at the pump

No tax on tips or overtime

$10,000 American made automobile loan interest deduction

Matching retirement fund contributions”

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --