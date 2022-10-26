The Hickory Reading Club meeting of October 13, in Hickory Baptist Church fellowship hall, was hosted by Jane Brand, Jackie Stamm, and Pam Waters, whose menu was "soups and sweets." In keeping with the book review for the meeting, a Phantom of the Opera theme organized the decor.

Phyllis Cain's meditation/encouragement theme, based partly on Psalms and II Corinthians, advised members to use prayer and perseverance to overcome times of disheartenment and disillusionment.

Pam Waters's program book review focused on Gaston Leroux's novel The Phantom of the Opera (1911). A brief Leroux biography and background of the Garnier-designed Paris Opera House introduced a summary of the romantic tragic mystery of Erik/the Phantom, Christine, and Raoul which served as the often-modified basis for numerous films, including that of Lon Chaney, Sr., and the Andrew Lloyd Webber record-breaking (1988-2023) musical.