Last week, Newton County fire coordinator Brian Taylor informed the Board of Supervisors that many volunteer fire departments in the county are not responding to calls.

Many of those unanswered calls are falling back on departments such as Newton, which has a paid fire department, and Decatur, which has been able to keep many active volunteers.

Taylor was talking about moving the county’s emergency equipment due to the lack of response

“It’s a pretty large investment for you guys, for the county, for the citizens of Newton County, to invest in a fire department where we have cobwebs growing on a piece of equipment and no personnel to take it or respond with it,” Taylor said.

While it’s not our place to determine where equipment should be placed, Taylor is bringing up an issue that’s being felt by all of our county fire departments. That is a lack of volunteers.

If we are going to have the type of first responders, we need for Newton County, we need more volunteers. We don’t know the reason why there is such a lack of volunteers. But we do need more help at our fire departments.

We ask you to reach out to your local departments to see what you can do to help out your local fire department.