Chloe Rigdon, daughter of Jake and Stephanie Rigdon, is the newest member of the University of Alabama cheer team for the 2021-2022 season.

She is an honors graduate at Jones College, where she also received the Athletic Gold Key Award and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Rigdon was also on the first ever winning team at JC to bring home the coveted UCA open co-ed National Championship trophy.

She is also a second year staffer with the Universal Cheerleading Association. She graduated from Newton County Academy in 2019.