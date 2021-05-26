Rupert Michael Killens, 70, died May 26, 2021 at his home in Union. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Mike was born May 21, 1951, in Union, to the late Rupert C. and Celesta Louise Killens. His maternal grandparents were Otha and Kate Cox, and paternal grandparents were Alex and Lonnie Killens. Preceding him in death were his brothers, Ricky Carlton Killens and Danny Ray Killens.

He is survived by children Jacob C. Killens (Charity) of Seattle, Wash., Jessica K. Lott (Justin) of Madison and Barron K. Barzelay (Amiel) of Florence. His grandchildren are Daniel and Timothy Killens of Seattle, Wash., Marley Kate Lott of Madison and Merryn Barzelay of Brandon. He is also survived by brothers, Joe Alan Killens (Teri) of Philadelphia and Craig Killens (Adelene) of Madison; as well as two nieces, two nephews and two great nieces.

Mike graduated from Union High School and was a member of the legendary Choctaw conference championship squad of 1968. The backfield he was part of is still remembered 50+ years later. Mike was also a recipient of the track award and was without a doubt the only Killens boy who had any real speed! Mike won class favorite and best dressed along with other categories in Union High School’s Who’s Who elections. He was a member of the Mississippi National Guard of the early 1970s. He used to share many stories from summer camp at Camp Shelby. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Mike received a business degree and was a lifelong Golden Eagles fan.

Mike spent the majority of his adult life in the Jackson metro area. His vision for starting an independent truck tire recapping business was one of the first of its kind for this area having years of success in this business. Mike was a big fan of NASCAR and attended several races at Talladega. Those stories will be kept in the vault. For a long period of his life, he was an avid fisherman, and, although he couldn’t hit a dove to save his life, he always seemed to have plenty of birds to take home after the annual dove hunts. Those who were there understood his tactics!

The eldest of the five Killens boys, Mike spent the last years of his mother’s life taking care of her and vice versa, living in her big old house in Union. Mike should be remembered as a good friend with a questionable taste for fashion. His hat collection is one to be revered and he loved to drive the finer cars. Many health problems and other issues plagued him in his final years, but his heart of gold was never tarnished. And the love he had for his family and children never wavered. He will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Mississippi Diabetes Association, 800 Avery Blvd, Suite 100, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or to a charity of your choice.

Paid obituary