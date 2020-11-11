NCDS Breakfast and Lunch Menu

Monday, November 16

Elementary Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High Campus: French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tuesday, November 17

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Beefy Nachos Grande, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Red Beans and Rice with Sausage, Whole Kernel Corn, Cornbread, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday, November 18

Elementary Campus: Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Hot Dog, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Barbeque Rib Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Thursday, November 19

Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Turkey and Dressing, Lima Beans, Yam Patties, Cranberry Sauce, Whole Wheat Roll, Chilled Peaches, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday, November 20

Elementary Campus: Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Elementary Campus: Ham and Cheese on a Hoagie, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Middle/High School Campus: Mexican Pizza, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

NCA Lunch Menu 11/11

Thursday 11/12-Chicken and Rice, Green Beans

Friday 11/13-Hamburger, Fries

Monday 11/16-Hamburger Steak & Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Tuesday 11/17-Chicken Tacos, Spanish Rice, Corn

Wednesday 11/18-Chicken Sandwiches

UPSD Breakfast Menu 11/11

Thursday 11/12-Option 1: Frudel; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Friday 11/13-Option 1: Sausage Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Monday 11/16-Option 1: French Toast Sticks; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Tuesday 11/17-Option 1: Bacon/Cheese Biscuit; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

Wednesday 11/18-Option 1: Pancake/Sausage on a stick; Option 2: Poptart or Donuts

UPSD Lunch Menu 11/11

Thursday 11/12-Loaded Fajita Potato, Chicken Fajita Salad, Glazed Carrots, Cheesy Broccoli, Roll, Cookie

Friday 11/13-Cheeseburgers, Seasoned Potato Wedges, Fruit, Cookie

Monday 11/16-Chicken Quesadilla, Taco Salad, Tater Tots, Green Peas, Cookie

Tuesday 11/17-Chicken Spaghetti, Chicken Tender Salad, Seasoned Cabbage, Steamed Broccoli, Garlic Toast, Roll

Wednesday 11/18-Turkey/Dressing, Candied Yams, Seasoned Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce, Roll, Dessert

NMSD Breakfast Menu 11/11

Thursday 11/12- Pancakes, Pop Tart & Cereal, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk

Friday 11/13- Sausage & Pancake on Stick, Pop Tart & Cereal, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk

Monday 11/16- Sausage Biscuit, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Tuesday 11/17- French Toast Sticks, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Wednesday 11/18- Virtual Wednesday

NMSD Lunch Menu 11/11

Thursday 11/12-Vegetable Beef Soup, Sandwich Combo, Chicken Fajita Salad, Green Beans, Crackers, Fruit Cup, Cake w/Icing, Milk

Friday 11/13-Oriental Chicken, Deli Croissant w/Chips, California Veggies, Steamed Rice, Fresh Fruit, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk

Monday 11/16-Double Cheeseburger, French Fries, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk

Tuesday 11/17-Nacho w/Cheese Sauce, Sweet Corn, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice, Milk

Wednesday 11/18-Virtual Wednesdays