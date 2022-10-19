Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 10/20-Bagel/Strawberry Cream Cheese

Friday 10/21-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 10/24-Pancake on a Stick

Tuesday 10/25-Chicken Biscuit

Wednesday 10/26-French Toast Sticks

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 10/20-Loaded Potato Soup, Grilled Chicken Salad, Tater Tots, Broccoli Salad, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Friday 10/21-Chicken and Waffles, Chef Salad, Broccoli and Cheese, Corn on the Cob, Assorted Fruit, Roll, lemon Squares

Monday 10/24-General Tso’s Chicken, Chef Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Black Eyed Peas, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 10/25-Macaroni & Cheese/Ham, Chicken Tender Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Seasoned Lima Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Wednesday 10/26-Mini Hot Dogs, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Sidewinder Fries, Turnip Greens, Assorted Fruit, Cornbread, Cookie

*menus are subject to change

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thurs. 10/20-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 10/21-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 10/24-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 10/25-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 10/26-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 10/20-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 10/21-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Whole Kernel Corn, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 10/24-Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Green Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 10/25-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 10/26-Stromboli Supreme, Tuna Salad, Black-Eyed Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thurs. 10/20-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 10/21-Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 10/24-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 10/25-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 10/26-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 10/20-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 10/21-Cheeseburger, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 10/24-Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Yogurt and Sandwich Combination, Green Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 10/25-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Yogurt and Sandwich Combination, Garden Salad with Dressing, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 10/26-Glazed Barbeque Meatballs on a Hoagie Bun, Tuna Salad, French Fries, Raw Veggies with Dip, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 10/20-Pancake on a Stick, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 10/21- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 10/24- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 10/25-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 10/26-Breakfast Sandwich, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thur. 10/20-Italian Casserole, Grilled Chicken Salad, Glazed Carrots, English Peas, Texas Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 10/21-Chicken & Waffles, Deli Sub, Tater Tots, Carrot Sticks w/Dip, Fresh Apples, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 10/24-Lunch Sampler (Wings, Cheese Sticks, BBQ Meatballs) or Deli Sub, French Fries, Celery Sticks w/Dip, Texas Toast, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 10/25-Chili Cheese Fries, Chef Salad, Mexicali Corn, Pinto Beans, Fresh Apples, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 10/26-Lemon Pepper Chicken, Scalloped Potatoes, English Peas, Yeast Roll, Chilled Fruit Cup, Milk