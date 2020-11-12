With the number of positve COVID-19 cases rising, Union Public School District officials have decided that students will attend school virtually during the week following Thanksgiving break. Students will be learning virtually from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

The school district released the following statement on their website:

Due to concern over already high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state and community and the increased likelihood of student exposure to COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving break, Union Public School District will make a one-week transition to virtual learning following the Thanksgiving holiday as a proactive measure in hopes of having a strong, healthy, uninterrupted finish to the semester. This is planned for grades Pre-K through 12 from November 30 until December 4. Certain high school students described below are still required to attend in person and will be socially distanced in alternate classroom locations as needed. All school staff will be on campus assisting students as they continue their learning remotely. More information about student assignments and available teacher supports and interactions for November 30 - December 4 will be forthcoming.

High school students who are currently enrolled in the following courses will be required to attend those classes on campus: Algebra I, Biology I, English II, US History, Dual Credit English Comp, and Dual Credit Trigonometry. These students will be required to attend class in person due to state mandated subject area testing, which will occur the following week, Dec. 7-11. Please be reminded that a passing score on all subject area tests is a requirement for graduation, so it is imperative that our students are attending class in person to make final preparations for the tests. Additionally, dual credit students are earning college credit and must complete the final requirements and hours in class to earn that credit.

Students required to attend classes on campus may remain on campus all day if needed due to transportation issues. High school students who need bus transportation to and from school need to email Mr. Nathan Williams at williamsn@unionyellowjackets.org by Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Buses will run at normal times in the morning and afternoon.

Breakfast and lunch pick up for preK-12 will be at the front of UHS from 10:30-12:30 daily. Options for meal delivery are being made now and information about requesting meal delivery for the virtual week will be made available next week.