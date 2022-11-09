As October gives way to November and thoughts turn to the holiday season, volunteers with Operation Christmas Child have already begun distributing boxes and labels for individuals and families to fill for the Christian outreach program that brings Christmas gifts to children around the world in shoe boxes.

Clarke Venable Baptist Church in Decatur is the collection site for individuals and churches, business, or organizations who have prepared boxes to send to needy children in war torn or impoverished countries where simple, small gifts may have a significant impact on a child’s life. The drive through drop off site will be open November 14-21 from On the 21st volunteers will shut down around 10 a.m. to get the boxes into cartons and prepped for the delivery center in Meridian.

Paula Wall, drop-off coordinator for Newton County said Newton Countians contributed 1417 filled boxes last year and 1,652 boxes in 2020 which might seem surprising as it was in the midst of the Covid pandemic. “That was the year (2020) that we only had drive through drop off, but I think everyone was so tired of being locked in that it was a great opportunity to get out and talk to people with our windows rolled down and masks on.” While the drive through drop off has been popular, Wall said donors may still come inside to leave boxes if they chose.

In addition to taking the packed boxes, Wall said they will also be providing and accepting “filler” items for the boxes. For example, if a donor buys a bundle of washcloths (a popular personal hygiene item for the boxes) but only needs to put one or two washcloths in the box, OCC volunteers will accept the remaining washcloths to place in other boxes. Wall also said that extra Christmas Child boxes and labels will also be available during the week. “Pretty much anything they (donors) don’t have, we can probably help them with,” Wall said.

Wall also encouraged individuals to consider donating even if they were not part of a church OCC team. “It’s not just a church thing,” Wall said. “It’s really for the whole community – individuals, businesses, students needing service credit hours, anyone who wants to donate.”

Operation Christmas Child, a part of Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse charitable organization, began in 1993 and has currently provided 198 million children in 170 countries with the gift boxes that include personal hygiene items, small toys, and school supplies. The Samaritan’s Purse website offers tips on items to place in the box, a QR code to track the box, and other valuable information for those wanting to participate. Additionally, Wall said anyone with questions about the collection process, where to get boxes, or labels can call her at (601) 896-8484.

Operation Christmas Child Drop-Off Site

Clarke-Venable Memorial Baptist Church

362 W Broad Street

Decatur, MS 39327

Schedule

Mon, Nov. 14: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 1 5: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 16: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Thu, Nov. 17: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 18: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Sat, Nov. 19: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 20: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 21: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.