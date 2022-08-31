﻿On Sept. 9, Newton County Academy will host a salute to area veterans complete with skydivers and fireworks before the opening kickoff of the Generals’ home game against Delta Academy.

Area veterans from all branches of American military service are being invited to a pregame show as a gesture of respect and appreciation for their service to the United States, organizer Ashley Bunyard said. Bunyard is encouraging all military veterans in the community, even if they have no affiliation with NCA, to come to the event. They will receive free admission with presentation of their military identification.

NCA photo / Special to The Appeal

Bunyard first organized this event in 2018 as a tribute to her father who was both a US Army and US Air Force veteran. “Our military service people are very important to me,” Bunyard said. “They should be remembered and appreciated for what they have done for our country.”

Any veterans planning to attend the event will need to be seated in their designated area by 6:30 as the program is scheduled to begin promptly at 6:40. The program will include the playing of each branch’s service song and fireworks during the national anthem. The highlight of the event will be the three skydivers dressed in NCA football jerseys. One of the skydivers will also bring in the game ball from the air to midfield.

NCA photo / Special to The Appeal

The event in 2018 was special and this year Bunyard expects the show to be even bigger and better. With the help of some local sponsors, the NCA cheerleaders sold t-shirts for the event to help pay the costs of the skydivers and fireworks. “Everyone at the school has been very supportive,” Bunyard said. “The cheerleaders worked hard and Mr. (Nelson) head of school has been so enthusiastic. It’s a great community effort to honor those who have served us.”