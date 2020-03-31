Church News for April 1

This Week

CANCELLED-Marksmen Quartet in

Concert at Ebenezer Baptist Church

The Marksmen Quartet concert at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday, April 2 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Good Samaritan’s Church of God Spring Revival

The Good Samaritan’s Church of God cordially invite you to join us for our 2020 Spring Revival which will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3. Good Samaritan’s Church of God is located at 106 Bolden Street in Union. (Time is subject to change if curfew should come into effect.)

Little Rock M.B. Church Spring Revival

The Little Rock M.B. Church will be in “Spring Revival” starting Sunday, April 5 to Tuesday, April 7. Revival on Sunday evening begins at 6 p.m., with the speaker being Tony Jordan from Pine Ridge M.B. Church. Monday and Tuesday evening services will begin at 7 p.m., with Pastor Tommy Thames (Monday) from Sunny Hill M.B. Church and Pastor Joe Thompson (Tuesday) from Greater Corinth M.B. Church speaking.

Spring Revival at Bethlehem M.B. Church

Bethlehem M.B. Church in Decatur is having their Annual Spring Revival Sunday, April 5 through Tuesday, April 7. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6 p.m. and the speaker will be Pastor Jimmy Evans of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Hickory. The Monday and Tuesday services will begin at 7 p.m., with Pastor James Patrick of Lone Pilgrim M.B. Church of Forest (Monday) and Minister C.W. Townsend of Pilgrim Rest Church in Newton (Tuesday) speaking. We are inviting everyone to come out and help us have a joyful time in the Lord.

Cancelled-Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Revival

Due to the Covid-19 Virus, New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church will cancel Revival services that were scheduled for April 6-10. Please continue to pray for our Nation and the world.

Upcoming

Three Night Spring Revival

at Jerusalem M.B. Church

The Pastor and Members of Jerusalem M.B. Church cordially invite you and your Church family to our Three Night Spring Revival from April 13-15 at 7 p.m. each night. The speakers will be: Dwayne Bingham, Pastor of Little Mountain Church in Union (Monday), Pastor Jimmy Rosco, Pastor of St. Cloud Church in Newton (Tuesday), and Pastor William Flower, Pastor of New Friendship M.B. Church in Walnut Grove (Wednesday).