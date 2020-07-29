This Week

Revival at Oak Ridge Church of God

The Oak Ridge Church of God will be in Revival with Bro. Chris Owensby on July 30-August 1 at 7 p.m. each night. Come experience a move of God. Oak Ridge Church of God is located at 10110 Road 361 in Union.

Upcoming

Victorious Life Recovery

Victorious Life Recovery is the place to become free from hurts, hang-ups, habits and addictions. We meet every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Supper will be served free of charge. Donations are accepted. We are located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. For more information call 601-650-6889, 601-416-7976 or 601-416-2557.