Church News for March 4

This Week

Newton County Gospel Singing Convention

The Newton County Gospel Singing Convention will take place at Poplar Springs Baptist Church on March 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Poplar Springs Baptist Church is located at 3416 Airport Road in Newton.

Three Night Services at Triumph

Three night services at Triumph will take place March 9-11 at 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Raymond Mitchell (Monday), Minister Addie Watts (Tuesday) and Rev. Derrick Lucious (Wednesday) will be speaking this week. Sponsored by the Mission & Rescue Department.

Trinity Episcopal Church Resuming Services

Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 503 S. Main Street in Newton, has resumed its services at 11 a.m. each Sunday.

Upcoming

Sunny Hill M.B. Church Pastor’s Anniversary

and Retirement Celebration

We, the members of Sunny Hill M.B. Church, would like to cordially invite you to our Pastor’s 38th Pastor Anniversary and Retirement Celebration on March 14. We will have a Retirement Banquet at the C.H. Boler Alumni Building starting at 6 p.m. and climaxing on March 15 at Sunny Hill Church starting at 2 p.m. The guest speaker is no other than Pastor Carl Smith of Little Rock M.B. Church of Hickory. Come out and be a blessing on this joyous occasion.

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church 114th Church Anniversary

The Pastor and members of Wesley Chapel U.M.C. cordially invite you to our 114th Year Church Anniversary on Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. The speaker for this occasion will be Rev. Theodore Cole, Pastor of Garlandville Charge, along with his church family. We pray that you join us and help make this celebration a success!!

Family and Friends Day at

Greater Corinth Baptist Church

Greater Corinth Baptist Church invites you and your church family to come and celebrate with us for our Family and Friends Day on Sunday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m. The speaker for this occasion will be Reverend Michael McGee of First Baptist Church of Stringer.

Little Rock M.B. Church

Home Mission Goodwill Program

Little Rock M.B. Church Home Mission is sponsoring a Goodwill Program for Sis. Joyce Walker on March 29 at 3 p.m. All Choirs and Soloist are welcome. Please come join us.

Saint John M.B. Church

Colorama Building Fund Program

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church in Newton will be having a Colorama Building Fund Program to help pay off our church mortgage on March 29 at 3 p.m. You are cordially invited to fellowship with us. We will have a group of captains over each designated color. Please be our guest and bring a friend.

Little Rock M.B. Church Spring Revival

The Little Rock M.B. Church will be in “Spring Revival” starting Sunday, April 5 to Tuesday, April 7. Revival on Sunday evening begins at 6 p.m., with the speaker being Tony Jordan from Pine Ridge M.B. Church. Monday and Tuesday evening services will begin at 7 p.m., with Pastor Tommy Thames (Monday) from Sunny Hill M.B. Church and Pastor Joe Thompson (Tuesday) from Greater Corinth M.B. Church speaking.

Crossgates Baptist Church of Brandon Offers Adoption and Foster Class

Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon is offering an adoption and foster care class on the first and third Wednesday’s of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in room 218. This class is to help prepare families who are anywhere in the process from just beginning to thinking about the process of adoption and foster care, all the way to families who have completed their adoptions and are currently fostering. The class is free to attend and childcare if provided for free. For more information about the class, please contact Chris and Andrea Gray at Christopher.Gray1@yahoo.com