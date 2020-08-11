This Week

No events have been reported for this week.

Upcoming

Hope Mission Newton to reopen

Hope Missions Newton will reopen Aug. 19 with service changes. It will be open Wednesday through Friday from 9 – 4:30 p.m. Donations accepted until 3 p.m. Wednesday – Friday. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

Cubs travel team sets tryouts

The 9U and 10U Newton Cubs Travel Team will have tryouts Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. at East Central Community College. Please bring all gear. Tryouts will consist of hitting, throwing, catching, and pitching. 9U players cannot turn 10 before May 1, 2021. 10U players cannot turn 11 before May 1, 2021. For More information contact Dustin Evans at 601-357-0147 (Call or text).