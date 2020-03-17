Community Calendar for March 18

EDITOR’S NOTE: We are working to keep the community calendar up-to-date as event and activities are postponed/canceled due to the Covid-19 virus. If you know of an above event that has been postponed or canceled, please call 601-774-9433 or email thoward@newtoncountyappeal.com.

American Legion Post 89 Poker Run Fundraiser

The American Legion Post 89 in Decatur will have a Poker Run fundraiser to help veterans on March 28, beginning at 10 a.m. until about 2 p.m. We have numerous sponsors from Neshoba and Newton County. There will be food and drinks and maybe guitar entertainment. There will be a 50/50 drawing in addition to the grand prize and many door prizes. This will be a rain or shine event.

Community Health Fair at the Neshoba County Coliseum

Your Health Matters, a community health fair, will take place on Friday, April 24 at the Neshoba County Coliseum. This free event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes information from local healthcare professionals, door prizes, refreshments and a health fair. Sponsored by New Beginnings Adult Day Services, Neshoba General and Oxford Healthcare. For more information, please call Ruth Sanders at 228-219-2504 or 601-656-0340.

Alternative Education Program Offered at Camp Shelby

Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby, is the Premier Alternative Education Program for 16 to 18 year old youth who are struggling in school, or no longer attending. With a focus on job training, social skills and self-discipline, we are designed to meet the needs of today’s youth. We also offer College classes through a local University. We accept both Male and Female Applicants. For an Application or more information, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit our website: msyouthchallenge.org.

Lawrence Community Club Sharing Library

The Lawrence Community Club has established a Sharing Library located beside the Lawrence School sign on the left side of the driveway to the club. Members invite the whole community to “take a book” to read. If you would like to donate books to the library, books should be in good condition and most any subject is accepted. Please, no offensive books. There are children’s, young adult, fiction and nonfiction books available.

VFW Post 79 Saturday Night Dance

The VFW Post 79 hosts a dance every Saturday night, from 8 p.m.-until. VFW Post 79 is located at 5614 Old Highway 80 West in Meridian.

Book Sale Sponsored By The Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries

A book sale, sponsored by the Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries, will take place at the Union Public Library Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Union Public Library Children’s Story Time

The Union Public Library will host a Children’s Story Time each Friday at 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.