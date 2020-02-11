Community calendar for the week of Feb. 12

This Week

NAACP Monthly Meeting

The NAACP Monthly Meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at 6 p.m. at the Third New Hope Building in Newton. Please join us and feel free to bring someone with you.

Upcoming

Union Summer League Registration Underway

Registration for the Union Summer Recreation is underway. Parents can register at the Union City Hall at 404 Bank Street until February 21. The cost is $45 for ages 4-12 (does not include uniforms). For more information call 601-774-9422.

Lawrence Community Club Sharing Library

The Lawrence Community Club has established a Sharing Library located beside the Lawrence School sign on the left side of the driveway to the club. Members invite the whole community to “take a book” to read. If you would like to donate books to the library, books should be in good condition and most any subject is accepted. Please, no offensive books. There are children’s, young adult, fiction and nonfiction books available.

VFW Post 79 Saturday Night Dance

The VFW Post 79 hosts a dance every Saturday night, from 8 p.m.-until. VFW Post 79 is located at 5614 Old Highway 80 West in Meridian.

Book Sale Sponsored By The Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries

A book sale, sponsored by the Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries, will take place at the Union Public Library Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Union Public Library Children’s Story Time

The Union Public Library will host a Children’s Story Time each Friday at 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.